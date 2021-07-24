Quantcast

question of the weekend: what’s your favorite movie-related app or site?

by MaryAnn Johanson
4 comments

What’s your favorite movie-related app or site? And let us in on a secret feature on it or the tool there you use most. Tell us your movie-nerd secrets!

Mine is probably the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, because it is a veritable font of useful information and wonderful trivia. And here’s my secret for it: Have you ever struggled to remember the name of a movie that Movie Star A and Character Actor B appeared in together, or that film directed by Auteur C starring Working Actor D? From the IMDb page for any person, you can search for whom they’ve been credited with. Just click on Explore More in the Quick Links section:

Scroll down to Credited With and click, and you’ll end up here:

Have fun!

(I’m reviving my “questions” posts — just on a weekend basis — as an experiment, to see if there’s any interest in them. I’m also posting these as free posts at Substack or Patreon. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber at either service if you’d prefer to comment at either of them, but you will need to register with either site to comment.)

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap