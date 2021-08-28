question of the weekend: what is your seminal movie?

A tweet this week reminded me exactly when I feel hopelessly in love with movies:

The beginning of my obsession with movies right here. 40 years ago this summer. https://t.co/z3AilVPewV — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) August 27, 2021

I was 12 years old, and I was irretrievably hooked by movie magic. I have earlier memories of exciting movies, but Raiders of the Lost Ark is the movie that cemented my adoration.

Your turn:

What is your seminal movie? Define “seminal” however you like. Or perhaps you have a seminal movie experience or movie moment, not a film itself but a moviegoing experience or an association that made you fall in love with cinema.

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)