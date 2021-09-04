question of the weekend: what movie do you most associate with autumn?

What movie do you most associate with autumn? Maybe it’s a film set in the autumn, or maybe there’s some other association for you.

Mine is Todd Haynes’s gorgeous 2002 film Far from Heaven, which might be the most autumn movie ever made. The fall-colors palette are impossibly rich and lush, the autumnal costumes are to die for, and you can practically feel the fallen leaves crunching under your feet. And the story is all about emotional chilliness and the end of a relationship… and of the delusions that accompanied it.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)