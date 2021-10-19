‘99 Tiny Terrors’ is nigh…

I’m thrilled to announce that 99 Tiny Terrors — an anthology of horror flash fiction that includes my story “Dead Letter” — will be published just in time for Halloween!

About the book:

99 Tiny Terrors is an original horror anthology you can dip into for a deliciously dangerous story in just a few minutes, or spend an afternoon scaring yourself with terrifying tales from all over the world, including Canada, England, Germany, Greece, Ireland, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United States, and Wales.



The volume features original stories from the devious minds of Seanan McGuire, Ruthanna Emrys, Meg Elison, Wendy N. Wagner, Scott Edelman, Cat Rambo, Tim Waggoner, and many, many (92, to be precise) more authors. [Such company I’m in!]

The ebook and print-on-demand paperback versions will be on sale at the end of this month. I’ll post links as soon as they go live.

In the meantime, Pulse Publishing, which is putting out the book, today launched a Kickstarter in support of 99 Tiny Terrors. The publication of the book is not dependent on crowdfunding success — the book is complete and ready to go — but if backers come through, there will be hardcover and faux-leatherbound editions available early next year.

Backers will also get the ebook right away, of course.

The Kickstarter ends October 31st, so if you’re interested, you need to get in quick.

If you’re not into Kickstarter, no worries! Stay tuned for purchase links, coming very soon!