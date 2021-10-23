Quantcast

question of the weekend: is there an actor whose presence in a film or TV show guarantees that you won’t watch it?

by MaryAnn Johanson
When the announcement came this week that Mel Gibson would be starring in the TV series The Continental, spun off from the John Wick movies, a lot of fans were very upset. Two tweets sum up my own appalled reaction to the news:

I adore John Wick, and I love the idea of The Continental, the secret club/neutral ground for assassins, but there’s no way in hell I’d be able to enjoy this show.

Is there an actor whose presence in a film or TV show guarantees that you won’t watch it? Who are your dealbreakers?

