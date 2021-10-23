question of the weekend: is there an actor whose presence in a film or TV show guarantees that you won’t watch it?

When the announcement came this week that Mel Gibson would be starring in the TV series The Continental, spun off from the John Wick movies, a lot of fans were very upset. Two tweets sum up my own appalled reaction to the news:

The movies are lead by someone who is reported as being one of the nicest and most wholesome people ever.

For the series they choose Mel Gibson…

Whoooooosh! — Sylvester S. Poulsen (@PoulsenS) October 18, 2021

They keep saying cancel culture is real but this woman-beating, drunk driving, racist, homophobic, anti-semite seems to be doing just fine. https://t.co/gQP4OZu7Io — 31 Daves of Halloween (@geeksofdoom) October 18, 2021

I adore John Wick, and I love the idea of The Continental, the secret club/neutral ground for assassins, but there’s no way in hell I’d be able to enjoy this show.

Is there an actor whose presence in a film or TV show guarantees that you won’t watch it? Who are your dealbreakers?

