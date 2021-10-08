Quantcast

the return of Nigel the Charity Pig

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Longtime readers will remember Nigel the Charity Pig, my sometimes traveling companion. He and I — and my human friend Shirley — are on a little road trip for a couple of days… COVID-safe, of course! It’s his first time out since the pandemic began. And my first real escape from looking at the same four walls for the past 18 months. Follow along on Twitter!

More to come…

