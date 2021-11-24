get a streaming recommendation for festive cheer in your in-box every day over the holiday season

Today I launched Festive Cheer, a subscriber-only project in which I recommend a fun, merry, classic, or otherwise worthy movie to stream this holiday season. I’ll offer one per day through January 2nd, 2022, for paying supporters only. Check out the first installment — which is the 2003 Thanksgiving-themed film Pieces of April [pictured] — for free at Substack and Patreon.

The default settings when you subscribe at both Patreon and Substack are for you to get new posts by email, so these recommendations will land in your in-box each day. But you can customize what emails you receive from either service, if you prefer not to get the emails and read the posts on those sites instead.

I will focus on streaming services in the US and the UK (with links for quick access), because that’s where most of you reading this are, but many if not all of the films will very likely be available if you’re elsewhere on the planet, too.

I hope you’ll join in the fun, if you’re not already with me on Patreon or Substack.

There are no ads here at Flick Filosopher, no sponsored posts or paid link placements, no annoying pop-ups or autoplay videos. Becoming a paid Substack subscriber or Patreon patron supports my work here, as do the affiliate links you’ll find around the site and in the Festive Cheer emails — please use them.

Thank you for your support!