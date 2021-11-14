I’m guesting on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes

Delighted to announce that I have made a guest appearance on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes, on which hosts Roger Bell_West (RogerBW in comments here) and Nick Marsh discuss films considered masterpieces, typically ones that they have never seen before. I joined them to talk about the 1984 Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas, starring Harry Dean Stanton, Dean Stockwell, and Nastassja Kinski.

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or at the Ribbon of Memes website.

Roger’s invitation to appear on his podcast was the boot in the ass I needed to finally get going on an idea I’ve been percolating for several years now: “classic film virgin,” a new section here in which I watch classic films I’ve never seen before and review them from a modern perspective that encompasses their classic status and, as is often the case with these movies, how their sometimes pervasive influence makes it feel like you have, in fact, already seen them.

Some of these reviews will be free; most will be only for Patreon patrons and paid Substack subscribers. Spoilers will definitely be happening! I’ll announce the movies coming up in advance, so you can watch them again or for the first time, too. For starters will be The Outsiders (free), newly available in a restored version, and — no surprise — Paris, Texas (paid). Coming very soon!