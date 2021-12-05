‘99 Tiny Terrors’ is finally available to purchase

After an unexpected delay, 99 Tiny Terrors, the new flash-fiction horror anthology that includes a story by yours truly, is finally available for sale almost everywhere you buy ebooks. (Amazon is missing at the moment. It’s an issue with Amazon that held up the book’s release. But it will be on Amazon at some point, as soon as the problem is resolved. You’ll eventually find a link to Amazon at this Books2Read link, with all the other shops.)

About the book:

99 Tiny Terrors is an original horror anthology you can dip into for a deliciously dangerous story in just a few minutes, or spend an afternoon scaring yourself with terrifying tales from all over the world, including Canada, England, Germany, Greece, Ireland, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United States, and Wales.



The volume features original stories from the devious minds of Seanan McGuire, Ruthanna Emrys, Meg Elison, Wendy N. Wagner, Scott Edelman, Cat Rambo, Tim Waggoner, and many, many (92, to be precise) more authors. [Such company I’m in!]

Enjoy!