get occasional snark about cheesy Christmas romances in your in-box over the holiday season

Today I finally launched Festive Cheese, a subscriber-only project in which I check out some of those cheesy Christmas romance flicks that, like glitter and tinsel, seem to get everywhere during the holiday season. I’ll offer these occasionally through the festive period — and perhaps even into the new year, because we’re all gonna need some goofy fun over our second pandemic winter — for paying supporters only. Check out the first installment — which is the brand-new Netflix film A Castle for Christmas [pictured] — for free at Substack and Patreon.

The default settings when you subscribe at both Patreon and Substack are for you to get new posts by email, so these recommendations will land in your in-box when they’re published. But you can customize what emails you receive from either service, if you prefer not to get the emails and read the posts on those sites instead.

I will focus on streaming services in the US and the UK (with links for quick access), because that’s where most of you reading this are, but many if not all of the films will very likely be available if you’re elsewhere on the planet, too.

I hope you’ll join in the fun, if you’re not already with me on Patreon or Substack.

