Quantcast

the curmudgeonly movie lover’s unpleasant Advent calendar: December 10

by MaryAnn Johanson
5 comments

All humbug, all the time, for just a click or tap…

Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas:
• Amazon US [rent or buy]
• Disney Plus US [stream]
• Amazon UK [buy]
• Disney Plus UK [stream]

Read my review of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

the curmudgeonly movie lover’s unpleasant Advent calendar

December 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24

(This is a rerun of a project I did in 2007. That’s long enough ago that it’s worth bringing back!)
For more cinematic cheer, become a paid Substack or Patreon supporter and get an email every day through January 2, 2022 (and catch up on the ones you’ve missed), recommending a different holiday movie to stream over the festive season.
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap