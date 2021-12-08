Quantcast

the curmudgeonly movie lover’s unpleasant Advent calendar: December 8

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Click or tap for a taste of the cynicism of the season! The perfect antidote to all the fa-la-la-la-la!

Stream A Christmas Story:
• Amazon US [rent or buy]
• Apple TV US [rent or buy]
• HBO Max US [stream]
• Amazon UK [rent or buy]
• Apple TV UK [rent or buy]

Read my review of A Christmas Story.

the curmudgeonly movie lover’s unpleasant Advent calendar

December 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24

(This is a rerun of a project I did in 2007. That’s long enough ago that it’s worth bringing back!)
For more cinematic cheer, become a paid Substack or Patreon supporter and get an email every day through January 2, 2022 (and catch up on the ones you’ve missed), recommending a different holiday movie to stream over the festive season.
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap