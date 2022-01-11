curated: why are movies and TV shows so muddy-looking these days?

It can be difficult to hear movies and TV shows nowadays — and no, it’s not cuz we’re getting old — and often it’s tough to even see what’s going on, on screens big and small. What the heck is happening? Emily VanDerWerff at Vox is on the case with “Colors: Where did they go? An investigation”:

If you watch a lot of movies and TV shows, you might have noticed that over the last few decades everything has gotten a lot more … gray. No matter the kind of story being told, a sheen of cool blue or gray would wash over everything, muting the colors and providing an overall veneer of serious business.



So many TV shows and movies now have a dull filter applied to every scene, one that cuts away vibrancy and trends toward a boring sameness. Every frame’s color scheme ends up feeling the same as every other frame. And when there are so many projects using similar techniques, you end up with a world of boring visuals that don’t stand out.



The best term I’ve read for this comes from incisive film Twitter member Katie Stebbins. She calls it the “intangible sludge”…

VanDerWerff explores several possible reasons for this, and it’s all extremely fascinating, particularly the deep dive into how digital cameras and, even more importantly, digital postproduction have impacted how movies look.

I also love that she gives a shoutout to HBO Max’s Station Eleven (coming to Starzplay UK on January 30th), which I am adoring, and how rich and vibrant its palette is. Maybe this show is presaging a return to color!

