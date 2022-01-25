loaded question: what movie that you love would you change the ending of, and how?

Have you heard? Fight Club recently turned up on Chinese streaming service Tencent Video with a different ending. As The Guardian explains (via film critic Courtney Howard):

The Narrator still kills off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding”.

But my head is exploding. You’d think that China, its penchant for censoring everything Western aside, would have liked the original anticapitalist message.

Anyway, it got me wondering: What movie that you love would you change the ending of, and how?

I would not change the ending of Fight Club, by the way. But I might change the ending of Titanic, just to have Jack survive. That would have been nice for both him and Rose.

Your turn…

