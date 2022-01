Are you on Letterboxd, the movie lover’s social network? Me too!

I’ve just begun to include links to Letterboxd pages with my film reviews, for one-click ease in adding the films I’ve reviewed to your Letterboxd watchlists, or to contribute your own Letterboxd ratings/reviews. You’ll find that link the righthand column of each review, with all the other movie metadata:

I’ll gradually add those links to older reviews, too.