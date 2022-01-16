would love to get rid of Disqus for commenting

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

I don’t want to get rid of the ability to comment on my reviews and other posts: I just want to find an alternative to Disqus that isn’t evil. (Here are a few discussions about why Disqus is so problematic.)

WordPress’s native commenting system isn’t great, but it’s one possibility I’m considering.

Other options I’m looking at are ReplyBox, Commento, and Talk. If you have experience with these platforms, or any other commenting services you really like, please do drop a comment below and let me know about it.

I would be sure to choose an option in which no existing comments would be lost in the changeover, but I’m not sure how easy it would be for those who’ve been commenting here for a long time to claim their previous comments, or connect any new commenting profile to older comments. Which is a pain in the neck, I know. I would try to make any transition as painless as possible.

