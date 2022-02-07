loaded question: what’s the hardest or longest you’ve ever cried at a movie or TV show?

by MaryAnn Johanson
6 comments

This week’s question comes via the Twitter feed of online magazine Bright Wall/Dark Room, which recently asked a similar question of its readers:

What’s the hardest or longest you’ve ever cried at a movie or TV show?

I have lots of answers I could give to this, so I’ll offer the most recent one: Station Eleven, the new postapocalyptic miniseries that is beyond wonderful. (It’s on HBO Max in the US and StarzPlay in the UK.) Its ending had me sobbing my eyes out.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

