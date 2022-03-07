loaded question: what comic book or comic-book character deserves a big-screen adaptation?

With the arrival of The Batman and its huge opening weekend, it’s confirmed (again) that our 22-year-old Superhero Cinematic Cycle shows no sign of abating. (This cycle began with 2000’s X-Men.) Since we’re obviously gonna be doing this for a while still:

What comic book or comic-book character deserves a big-screen adaptation? I’d love to hear about some real under-the-radar books or characters!

My choice is hardly under the radar, but I think current events — from what’s happening in Ukraine to what’s happening in the United States — warrant it. I’d love to see an animated adaptation of Art Spiegelman’s Maus. (Spiegelman says he has no interest in this, but I can dream.)

Your turn…

