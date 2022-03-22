new commenting features (including a special badge for Patreons/Substackers)

I’ve added some additional features to the new WPDiscuz commenting system.

You can now flag a comment for me to moderate. Hover anywhere within a comment and you’ll see a flag appear at the top right; click to report spam, abuse, or some other issue.

You can now delete a comment within 15 minutes of posting it. Hover anywhere within the comment and you’ll see the gear icon at the bottom right; click it to delete. (Note that you can edit a comment within 15 minutes of posting only if it has no replies yet.)

You can now add emojis and stickers to your comments. (Among the stickers are my custom traffic lights — green, yellow, and red — if you’d like to share your own reaction to a film). Access them in the comments formatting bar.

You can now see who liked or disliked a comment by hovering over the like/dislike number:

You can access a dashboard for all your commenting activity by clicking on the little blank avatar with a gear (at the top of the comments section, where you log in and add new comments).

That brings up this:

You can now also see what other commenters have been up to. Hover over any avatar and you’ll see this:

Clicking on “view full info” gets you this:

(All the statistics count only from the implementation of WPDiscuz, unfortunately; they don’t include comments posted while the site was using Disqus… but those comments themselves are still here.)

You can change your avatar and add or edit a bio by clicking on the “Howdy, [your display name]” in the top right corner of the site and then “Edit profile”:

Finally, if you are one of my Patreon patrons, paid Substack subscribers, or legacy PayPal subscribers, I’d be delighted to give you a “patron” badge on your comments:

Just drop me an email, and please let me know which email address you use to subscribe if it’s not the same one you’re emailing from.

More commenting improvements to come, probably! Stay tuned.