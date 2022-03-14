would you like to receive my reviews by email or in an app?

If you’re a patron of my Patreon, or a subscriber to either my free or paid Substack, you know that you get all my latest posts there as an email. (If you’ve chosen to do so, that is. You can control which emails you receive, if any, in your Patreon or Substack settings, so you can turn them off.)

Now, Substack has just launched an iOS app. (If you don’t have an Apple device, you can join the Android waitlist here.) With the app, you’ll have a dedicated inbox for my Substack and any others you subscribe to. New posts will never get lost in your email filters or stuck in spam. Longer posts will never get cut off by your email app. Comments and rich media will all work seamlessly. Overall, it’s a big upgrade to the Substack reading experience. (Patreon has an app, too, with similar functionality.)

So here’s a question for you: If I were to cross-post my full reviews at Substack at the same time I post them at Flick Filosopher, so that you could read them in the app (or in your email), without having to come here, to flickfilosopher.com on the web, would that entice you to become a paying subscriber? Full reviews would still be here on flickfilosopher.com as well, for everyone to read, but paying supporters would have the bonus of the review going straight to them instead of having to come to the web to read it. (This would apply to my Patreon as well: I’d cross-post reviews for patrons there at the same time. There’s already a Patreon app.)

• yes, full reviews in the app or email would entice me to subscribe

• no, full reviews in the app or email would not entice me to subscribe

• I’m already a subscriber/patron, and this would interest me

• I’m already a subscriber/patron, but this would not interest me

(Please click on a link to vote. Your vote is completely anonymous! I’m not collecting any info or tracking who votes, or how.)

I’m always looking for ways to make what I do more useful and valuable to you, so if there’s something else I could offer that would entice you to become a paying supporter of my work, either at Substack or Patreon, please do let me know!