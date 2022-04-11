loaded question: what’s the best movie ever about magic?

As the latest opus from JK Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is about to hit the screens in the US (it debuted in the UK this past Friday), let’s talk magic:

What’s the best movie ever about magic? (Spoiler: It’s not any of the Fantastic Beasts movies.) Define magic however you like: could be supernatural magic, stage magic, or any other definition of the word you can defend.

This wasn’t an easy choice for me, but I’ve settled on Peter Jackson’s 2001 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. I’d say the entire trilogy might qualify, but there’s something extra special about the first film, in how it defied expectations — which were low prior to release, to say the least — to create a fully realized world in which magic was only a small part, yet a part inextricable from the rest, and in which magic was dark, scary, and of which we seemed to only see the barest tip of.

Your turn…

