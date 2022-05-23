loaded question: what are some films with good representation of people with disabilities?

I’ve been having a fascinating conversation this evening with @Richard_Amm about representation of disabled people in media. He contacted me because he’s developing a test for such representation akin to my Where Are the Women? test. During our chat it occurred to me that it might be useful and interesting to think about what positive representation of disability exists in movies (and TV, too).

What are some films with good representation of people with disabilities?

Honestly, it’s tough to think of many films that do a good job of this! Richard suggested Tod Browning’s controversial 1932 film Freaks (pictured), and I agree that that one is, at least, better than many others.

One TV character that comes to mind is Kerry Weaver on ER, who walked with a limp and used a crutch for support: her disability was far from the totality of what defined the character, and for a long time on the show, it was barely even mentioned. But on the downside, actor Laura Innes, who portrayed her, was not herself disabled.

I’m very curious to hear what you come up with…

