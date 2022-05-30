loaded question: what are the best movies about taking a day off?

It’s Memorial Day in the US, which is ostensibly about honoring military veterans but is treated by many as the official kickoff to summer, with barbecues, beach trips, and other fun stuff. Usually this same last Monday in May also a bank holiday in the UK, and treated in much the same way, but this year that day off has been moved to this coming Thursday, with a one-off extra bank holiday happening on Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which means a four-day weekend for many.

These are the days to laze. So:

What are the best movies about taking a day off?

Of course Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the very best, and the most obvious answer, so let’s get that one out of the way right off the bat. What are some others?

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)