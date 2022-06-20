loaded question: what movie do you most associate with summer?

What movie do you most associate with summer? Maybe it’s a film set in the spring, or maybe there’s some other association for you.

Mine has got to be Jaws, the best summer movie ever. For me, it captures the horror of the beach in summer — when I am always terrified of getting sunburned, and where it’s just too damn hot, even with slatherings of sunscreen dealing with that first terror. (I prefer beaches in winter.)

Your turn…

