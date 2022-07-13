follow along on my awful COVID journey on Twitter

If you want to keep up with my COVID experience, follow this Twitter thread:

So this is “mild” COVID: Fever is low, pulse-ox is fine, but I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus. Couldn’t even muster enough focus to watch something stupid on TV. Sending an email to TURN DOWN A FREELANCE JOB hurt, but there’s no way I will be doing any writing soon. /1 — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) July 11, 2022

I’m absolutely ravenous, like, my stomach hurts from hunger (I’ve barely eaten in the past few days), but I have to force myself to eat. I’m not nauseous, and I haven’t lost my sense of taste or smell, I just… have zero interest in food. /2 — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) July 11, 2022

I can’t remember the last time I was so sick. Granted, I’ve been lucky with my health and haven’t had any major problems, but still. Avoid this virus if you can. You do not want this. /end — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) July 11, 2022

“Mild” COVID Day 5: Had to do laundry (I’m running out of underwear 🤪) and hanging it up to dry was so exhausting that I had to have a little lie-down. I mean, I’m mostly doing nothing but lying down anyway, but even a little effort is too much. — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) July 12, 2022

“Mild” COVID Day 6: Might be a little better. Fever lower, appetite starting to come back. Still mostly wiped out, but actually looking forward to ice cream for dinner. 🍨 — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) July 13, 2022

The pandemic will be twitterized…