loaded question: what movies can give us hope for a better future?

Today is Independence Day in the United States, my homeland, but I don’t feel much like celebrating — everything in America is too grim these days. My adopted home of the United Kingdom seems hellbent on following in the US’s footsteps, so things aren’t much cheerier here, either. It’s difficult to find much hope for the future on either side of the Atlantic at the moment.

Movies aren’t much help. Our pop culture is very good at imagining the worst that can happen: dystopias and apocalypses prevail in our collective imagination. It’s almost impossible to think of a movie (or a TV show) that is uniformly optimistic: even the Star Trek franchise has taken a dark turn in recent years. Just about the only movie of recent vintage that even tries to embody a spirit of genuine optimism about human possibilities going forward is Brad Bird’s Tomorrowland (aka in some regions Tomorrowland: A World Beyond), from 2015.

Are there others? What movies can give us hope for a better future? I vehemently believe that positive visions are essential for helping us imagine better for ourselves. Where are they?

