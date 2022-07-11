sick again… and I’m pretty sure it’s COVID this time (update: it’s COVID)

Finally tested positive this morning. And after a weekend of feeling like absolute shit, I now feel even worse.
Updates as I can manage them…
Looks like COVID finally caught up with me. Both my housemates have tested positive, and though I keep testing negative, I’ve been feverish and fatigued the last few days, and now I’m starting to develop some respiratory symptoms. I hope this all means my triple vaccine jabs are doing their job of fighting off the virus.
I have little energy and almost no focus. I’m not sure how much, if anything, I’m going to be able to offer you in the next days and weeks — hopefully not weeks!
So sorry you’re going through this. I’m still amazed I never caught it even though I continued attending all my movies at the cinema throughout 2020 and 2021. Get well soon as your critical opinion is highly valued.
This is my first time catching it!
Ah, sorry to hear this! Covid finally got me too. Luckily it’s been a relatively mild case and I’m feeling mostly recovered except for a bit of a lingering cough and some fatigue today.
How long did it take before you felt recovered?
Gah. It does seem likely that your symptoms are from your immune system fighting off the virus, which is why it’s taking longer than you’d think to test positive. I hope your symptoms go away quickly and permanently.
Me too!