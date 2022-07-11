sick again… and I’m pretty sure it’s COVID this time (update: it’s COVID)

Finally tested positive this morning. And after a weekend of feeling like absolute shit, I now feel even worse.

Updates as I can manage them…

previous: 07.10.22

Looks like COVID finally caught up with me. Both my housemates have tested positive, and though I keep testing negative, I’ve been feverish and fatigued the last few days, and now I’m starting to develop some respiratory symptoms. I hope this all means my triple vaccine jabs are doing their job of fighting off the virus.

I have little energy and almost no focus. I’m not sure how much, if anything, I’m going to be able to offer you in the next days and weeks — hopefully not weeks!

Sorry about that.