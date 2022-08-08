loaded question: do you think the cancelled Batgirl movie will ever see the light of day?

You may have heard that Warner Bros has, the company says, cancelled forever the release of Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace of In the Heights in the title role.

Darren Mooney at The Escapist has the best rundown I’ve come across yet of what happened, the conflicting explanations, and the likely fallout:

The film was reportedly so near completion that it had been shown to test audiences — even if the accounts of how those test audiences reacted vary dramatically depending on who is framing the story. Warner Bros. had already invested between $70M and $90M in the film that had been intended to stream on HBO Max. If anybody needed more proof that the streaming revolution promised by the pandemic was a failure, this would seem to be it.



Competing justifications for the cancellation have been offered, with commenters inevitably seizing on whichever argument validates the opinion they already hold. There have been various insinuations made about the movie’s quality. When challenged directly about the cancellation of Batgirl, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav simply stated, “We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.” Reports suggest test audiences compared it to “a bad TV show.”



In truth, it seems most likely that the movie was canceled for purely financial reasons. Zaslav could not justify sending a film with that budget to streaming and did not believe that it could survive in theaters. The merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery allowed the studio the opportunity to write the film off for tax purposes, a project funded by the old regime that didn’t fit the new company’s identity. The move allowed the studio to “save” between $15M and $20M at most on the project.

(There’s a lot more.)

Is this the death of streaming? Is this the end of superhero movies? Is it just a glitch in the pop-culture Matrix? Will Batgirl ever see the light of day? And if so, how?

