loaded question: what movie have you seen the most times in its initial theatrical run?

This week’s question is shamelessly stolen from a tweet by Julia Marchese:

What movie have you seen the most times in its initial theatrical run?

I think for me it must be 1993’s The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones. It’s a terrific film, of course — one of the rare perfect movies, even — but there are lots of great movies that I haven’t seen as many times. I wasn’t having a great time at work that summer (I was at my last corporate job, in publishing in New York, one I would eventually quit in despair), and was incredibly stressed out. The movie was very popular that summer and into the fall, and it was playing all that time in a little multiplex around the corner from where I lived in the East Village. There were many days when I’d be walking home from work and think, Well, I’ll just pop in and see ‘The Fugitive’ again on my way. Like how you’d stop to pick up some milk. I’m not even sure how many times I saw it like that, but it must be a dozen at least.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)