DailyStream weekly roundup

Bend It Like Beckham

I missed a couple of Daily Streams this week — sorry about that! I’m still trying to find the right groove for these…

Here are the films I recommended this week — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Jan 29: a movie about faith, yet without sanctimony
2011’s Machine Gun Preacher is on Hulu and Prime in the US, Sky Store in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Jan 26: wherein George Clooney revels in “simulated hospitality”
2009’s Up in the Air is leaving US Netflix on Feb 1st; also available on other services US/UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Jan 25: are you ready for some football?
2003’s Bend It Like Beckham is on Disney+ in the US, Lionsgate+ in the UK, and on lots more services on both sides of the pond [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Jan 24: don’t look down?
2003’s The Core expires on HBO Max (US) in eight days; on Netflix UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Jan 23: is this Tom Cruise’s best performance ever?
2004’s Collateral expires from UK Netflix on Jan 31st; also available on lots of other services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

