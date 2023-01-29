DailyStream weekly roundup

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

daily stream for Sun Jan 29: a movie about faith, yet without sanctimony

2011’s Machine Gun Preacher is on Hulu and Prime in the US, Sky Store in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Jan 26: wherein George Clooney revels in “simulated hospitality”

2009’s Up in the Air is leaving US Netflix on Feb 1st; also available on other services US/UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Jan 25: are you ready for some football?

2003’s Bend It Like Beckham is on Disney+ in the US, Lionsgate+ in the UK, and on lots more services on both sides of the pond [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Jan 24: don’t look down?

2003’s The Core expires on HBO Max (US) in eight days; on Netflix UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Jan 23: is this Tom Cruise’s best performance ever?

2004’s Collateral expires from UK Netflix on Jan 31st; also available on lots of other services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

