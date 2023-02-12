DailyStream weekly roundup

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

daily stream for Sun Feb 12: one for the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau fangirls (like me)

2012’s Headhunters is expiring from US Prime soon; streaming on UK Disney+ [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Feb 11: a Pedro Pascal flick you’ve maybe never seen

2017’s The Great Wall leaves UK Netflix in a few days; also on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Feb 10: a warning from the distant future

2020’s Last and First Men is finally streaming in the US; also available in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Feb 9: a forgotten action-adventure masterpiece of the early 2000s

2003’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is streaming on HBO Max in the US and Disney+ in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Feb 8: girls give screaming voice to adolescent angst

2014’s We Are the Best! is available on lots of services in the US and the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Feb 6: will movie FX lead the way to a dystopian future?

2014’s The Congress is streaming on multiple services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

