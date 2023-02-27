loaded question: if you could have a Lego set of anything, what would it be?

This week’s question is shamelessly stolen from Hayden Clarkin, @the_transit_guy on Twitter. (I’m very interested in modern urbanism and follow a lot of folks talking about how we can make our cities better.) Yesterday he asked:

If you could have a Lego set of anything, what would it be?

And I would like to know the same.

Of course there are many many Lego sets dedicated to pop culture… like the Avatar: The Way of Water Metkayina Reef Home set pictured above. (What even is this? Was it in the movie? Was it named? Eighty bucks on US Amazon! Two hundred pounds on UK Amazon!! Who is buying this? Who asked for this?!) But don’t feel like you must limit yourself to pop culture. Go to town…

