loaded question: what are some great anti–Valentine’s Day movies?

Last Valentine’s Day, we talked about ultraromantic movies (and feel free to continue to add to that list). This year, let’s do the opposite:

What are some great anti–Valentine’s Day movies?

Of course there are all sorts of movies about people behaving badly in their romantic relationships — I’m sure plenty of those will get named here — but I’m going in a gentler direction with my pick: the lovely Frances Ha, which celebrates a deep and close female friendship as the most central of the women’s lives, even though they are both heterosexual. It’s a terrific movie that doesn’t deny that romance is very important to many people, but that plenty of others find similar fulfillment elsewhere.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)