loaded question: what’s the most romantic movie you’ve ever seen?

Today is Saint Valentine’s Day, so what else could we talk about this week but this:

What’s the most romantic movie you’ve ever seen?

My choice is easy: Truly, Madly, Deeply, the 1990 romantic dramedy in which Juliet Stevenson is helped over the recent death of boyfriend by… his ghost (Alan Rickman). It’s an infinitely wise, moving, and — yes — funny movie about love, life, grief, and the ineffable sadness of moving on. (This movie could also have been my response to last week’s question, What’s the hardest or longest you’ve ever cried at a movie or TV show?)

Truly, Madly, Deeply is also infinitely better than that phony sapfest Ghost; the two films are another instance of movies with similar themes and plots popping up at the same time. (Ghost was released in the US in summer 1990, and TMD debuted at London Film Festival that autumn. )

If you need some inspiration for your own answer, check out TimeOut’s recent rundown of “the 100 best romantic films of all time” (Truly, Madly, Deeply is not on the list and Ghost is, which is criminal.)

