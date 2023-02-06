loaded question: what’s a movie that’s crammed with clichés but feels like it isn’t?

I prompted myself for a hopefully good starting point for a cinema discussion in yesterday’s #DailyStream recommendation:

What’s a movie that’s crammed with clichés but feels like it isn’t?

That movie was the Australian noir Western Mystery Road, which I’ll leave as my answer here.

(I don’t think that Logan — which gives us the still above — is crammed with clichés, but that’s a great image of the visual cliché of the hero walking away from an explosion. ETA: Actually, I don’t think that still is from Logan, but from another Wolverine movie…)

Your turn…

