daily stream: end of an era for journalism and publishing

Film nerds are also often book nerds, and if you’re in the center of that particular Venn diagram — and even if you’re not — I urge you to check out the delightful documentary Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, brand-new at the end of 2022 and just out on digital on both sides of the Atlantic. Caro is the legendary author of the wonky fave The Power Broker (about controversial New York City urban planner Robert Moses, currently having a moment as the subject of a new play, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes in both the West End and on Broadway). Gottlieb is the equally legendary editor who pretty much invented modern publishing as we know it. Now, in their late 80s and early 90s, they are working on their last project: the final volume of Caro’s five-book biography of Lyndon B. Johnson, the previous installments of which are already iconic. If it sounds dry, well, it isn’t: this is a crisp, intimate, congenial exploration of a decades-long working partnership. Bigger picture? It’s also an unsentimental elegy for an era in journalism and publishing that has all but disappeared. (Read my review.)

US: rent/buy at Prime and Apple TV

UK: rent/buy at Prime and Apple TV

See Turn Every Page at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

When you rent or purchase a film through my Prime and Apple links, I get a small affiliate fee that helps support my work. Please use them if you can! (Affiliate fees do not increase your cost.)