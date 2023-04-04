daily stream: say hello to his boomstick

I’m not much of a fan of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie, but I do love a good medieval comedy. Which is why I recommended 1993’s Army of Darkness as an alternative to Hono(u)r Among Thieves, and why I am elevating that recommendation to its own post. Sam Raimi’s third Evil Dead flick sends his antihero Ash back in time to the Dark Ages, where Bruce Campbell leans hard into playing an action-horror fool — the man is a genius physical comedian — while he battles the undead and terrifies the temporal-locals. Klaatu Barrada Nnnnnic*cough*! (Read my 2003 review.)

US: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: stream on Prime; buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Army of Darkness at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

