loaded question: what movies and/or TV series have standout opening credits?

Silo on Apple TV opening credits

Inspired by a tweet by filmmaker @scottderrickson, and by the fact that it’s been more than a decade since we discussed this here:

What movies and/or TV series have standout opening credits?

I’m expanding the scope of our earlier discussion since TV opening credits seem to have come back into style. And, in fact, my choice is the opener of the new Apple TV+ series Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s brilliant sci-fi book series:

The opening titles for Prime’s SF series The Peripheral are pretty cool, too.

Your turn…

Susan Wenger
Tue, May 09, 2023 8:35pm

Contact springs to mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LcR_B3t7B0

Bluejay
reply to  Susan Wenger
Tue, May 09, 2023 9:39pm

The way the radio broadcasts go further back in time the farther we zoom out into the cosmos — brilliant (and relevant to the story).

Bluejay
Tue, May 09, 2023 9:35pm

it’s been more than a decade since we discussed this here

You did also post a question about TV opening credits a couple of years ago. Always a good topic to revisit. :-)

I still stand by my answers there, although it seems like since then all the prestige shows have opted for similar computer-image-driven sequences in their opening credits, and they’ve started to seem same-y to me. I’ve begun to appreciate shows that nod back to a grittier feel, with images of the actors thrown back into the mix, like the excellent opener to Slow Horses on Apple TV (with a great song by Mick Jagger composed specifically for the show):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR1CnBo71C8

I also like how Poker Face, on Peacock, simply flashes the title in giant no-frills letters across the screen, with the copyright year lower down on the screen, just like movies and shows used to do decades ago. It matches exactly the kind of vibe the show has.

https://www.indiewire.com/features/general/poker-face-peacock-credits-font-1234806871/

I also really, really like the opening credits to Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale. I think it’s the best of the Bond openers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1AMUmkj-ck&ab_channel=shakennotstirred

