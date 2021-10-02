Quantcast

question of the weekend: what TV show do you never fast-forward through the opening credits?

by MaryAnn Johanson
The Sopranos opening credits

Maybe the show’s opener is simply a beautiful introduction to characters and places you love. Maybe the theme song is *chef’s kiss.* Maybe it’s something you cannot quite put your finger on that makes those 30, 60, or 90 seconds so compelling. But you watch those credits every time.

What TV show do you never fast-forward through the opening credits?

This weekend’s question is inspired by the fact that The Many Saints of Newark sent me into a spiral of watching the opening credits of The Sopranos over and over again. They are perfection:

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

