daily stream: a portrait of the incomparable Sinéad O’Connor

If you’ve forgotten — or are young enough to never have known — just how revolutionary and polarizing singer, songwriter, and musician Sinéad O’Connor could be, the 2022 documentary Nothing Compares is here to blast you with her radical excellence. Irish documentarian Kathryn Ferguson layers a new voiceover interview with the singer — who died yesterday aged only 56 — atop vintage footage of O’Connor’s skyrocketing to fame in the 1980s and 90s… a fame she never courted and was happy to risk to rage against racism, injustice, and especially the tyrannical power of the Catholic Church in Ireland. She didn’t want to be a pop star, O’Connor tells us here, “I just wanted to scream.” Ferguson’s gorgeous tribute screams out loud with O’Connor’s righteous fury, beautiful nonconformity, and unstoppable feminism.

US: stream on Showtime and Paramount+ (via Prime); buy on Prime

UK: buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Nothing Compares at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

When you rent or purchase a film through my Prime and Apple links, I get a small affiliate fee that helps support my work. Please use them if you can! (Affiliate fees do not increase your cost.)

find lots more movies to stream