daily stream: Gerard Butler goes a’haunting

Before he was a fighter in action flicks*, Gerard Butler was a lover in romantic dramedies… and he was a damned charming one. In 2007’s P.S. I Love You, he guides his new widow (Hilary Swank) through her grief from beyond the grave via a series of letters written before his death and delivered by a secret helper. It’s like Truly, Madly, Deeply without the supernatural element, and while it has its share of light, even goofy moments, it’s mostly a total sob-fest of the highest order. (Read my 2007 review.)

(*His latest, Kandahar, is new on premium VOD in the US and is coming to Prime in the UK on August 4th. I haven’t seen this yet, but plan to soon.)

US: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: streaming on BBC iPlayer through the end of July; also streaming on Netflix; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See P.S. I Love You at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

