UK online critics pick ‘The Irishman’ as best film of 2019 in HeyUGuys poll

I participated in this poll, but haven’t even had a chance to see The Irishman yet, so I don’t know if I agree with this choice… or even if the film will appear in my own personal top ten once I can finalize that in the next month or so.

From HeyUGuys:

[O]nce again this year’s HeyUGuys poll has come down to ONE VOTE. For a while, it looked like The Irishman and Avengers: Endgame were in a two-horse battle for the very soul of cinema itself. But surprisingly Endgame fell off the pace, replaced instead by Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Marriage Story.

See the whole list — as well as the individual lists of all 180+ critics who participated — at HeyUGuys. Because HeyUGuys is a UK-based site, these lists rank only films that actually opened in UK cinemas during 2019… so my own list includes films such as The Favourite and Border, which were 2018 films for many purposes (such as for Oscar eligibility, and for the Online Film Critics Society awards, which I also vote in), and Jellyfish, which does not have a US release date (and is unlikely to get one). And my list for HeyUGuys does not include some films at the top of my 2019 ranking (for which I go by Oscar- and OFCS-eligibility rules, for the most part), such as A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which will debut in UK cinemas in 2019, and Mary Magdalene, which opened in the UK in 2018.