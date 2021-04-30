how black lives have not mattered

Former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, during a brutally violent arrest. This is great news, but it doesn’t mean that racism in America is over. (It was always ridiculous that some people thought the election of Barack Obama, a Black man, as US President in 2008 meant that racism in America had been conquered. But that seems extra absurd in light of events since he left office.) Perhaps the tiniest crack has been made in a massive wall, but there is still so much more work to do to bring it down.

And that work demands a deeper understanding of racism and white supremacy in the United States than most Americans have — not just what it is now but how we got here. We have to appreciate the systemic, entrenched ideology at work if we are going to dismantle it.

If you see only one film about this issue, it must be the 2016 documentary 13th, from Ava DuVernay. This is an absolutely essential watch for anyone who wants to understand why America operates with impunity re its horrendous treatment of Black people. This is history none of us were taught at school, and it is vital that we catch up now.

…

