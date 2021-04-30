Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

how black lives have not mattered

Fri Apr 30 2021, 09:13pm | 0 comments

Former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, during a brutally violent arrest. This is great news, but it doesn’t mean that racism in America is over. (It was always ridiculous that some people thought the election of Barack Obama, a Black man, as US President in 2008 meant that racism in America had been conquered. But that seems extra absurd in light of events since he left office.) Perhaps the tiniest crack has been made in a massive wall, but there is still so much more work to do to bring it down.

And that work demands a deeper understanding of racism and white supremacy in the United States than most Americans have — not just what it is now but how we got here. We have to appreciate the systemic, entrenched ideology at work if we are going to dismantle it.

If you see only one film about this issue, it must be the 2016 documentary 13th, from Ava DuVernay. This is an absolutely essential watch for anyone who wants to understand why America operates with impunity re its horrendous treatment of Black people. This is history none of us were taught at school, and it is vital that we catch up now.

This essay is for Patreon patrons [read it at Patreon] and Substack subscribers [read it at Substack] only.

Read a free sample of what you can expect from this content:
documentaries for understanding how we got President Trump, and for ensuring we never get him or his like again


Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap