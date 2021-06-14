Quantcast

AWFJ Presents… a collection of amazing movies by (and about) women

by MaryAnn Johanson
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has just announced a collaboration with Kino Lorber, a US distributor of world cinema, to present a curated series of international films by and about women. The films are:

• Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) [my 2015 review]
• Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang (2015) [my 2016 review]
• Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust (1991)
• Diane Kurys’s Peppermint Soda (1977)
• Caroline Link’s Nowhere in Africa (2001)
• Joan Micklin Silver’s Between the Lines (1977)

I was not on the AWFJ panel that helped curate these films, but I’m very excited by the project, of course. I can heartily recommend A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Mustang, and I’m going to take this opportunity to finally see Daughters of the Dust and Peppermint Soda, both of which have long been on my to-watch (and to-review) list. I’m also eager to discover Nowhere in Africa and Between the Lines, which I don’t know much about.

The films are available to stream as a collection for $30, which gives you 30 days to watch them all, or individually for $8 apiece, at Kino Marquee.

More info at AWFJ.

