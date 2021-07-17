Quantcast

question of the weekend: have you ever attended a film festival? (and if not, would you like to?)

by MaryAnn Johanson
3 comments

Cannes Film Festival 2021

Perhaps the most famous film festival in the world, Cannes, wraps up its 2021 edition today. (The image here is from a Cannes photocall for The French Dispatch, with, from left, Timothée Chalamet, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. The photo has gone viral.) And this weekend, I’m involved with mini-fest Woman with a Movie Camera Summit. (If you haven’t already gotten a ticket, sorry: you’re too late.) With this little coincidence in mind:

Have you ever attended a film festival? (And if not, would you like to?) If you have attended, do you have any particularly good — or bad — memories of the experience, perhaps of certain films you got to see that you wouldn’t otherwise have been able to, or of the overall vibe? Would you attend again, or have you?

(I’m reviving my “questions” posts — just on a weekend basis — as an experiment, to see if there’s any interest in them. I’m also posting these as free posts at Substack or Patreon. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber at either service if you’d prefer to comment at either of them, but you will need to register with either site to comment.)

