question of the weekend: do you miss video-rental stores?

by MaryAnn Johanson
This tweet has stuck with me since I saw it:

I do feel a bit of nostalgia for video stores, both the big chain ones and the cool little indies. There was a certain pleasure to be had in wandering the aisles looking for something intriguing to discover, or for an old favorite to watch again. Scrolling the menus on Netflix or Amazon Prime isn’t quite as satisfying, and somewhat more frustrating: at least you would eventually run out of options at Blockbuster or Kim’s and would have to settle on something.

Do you miss video-rental stores? If you’re too young to have had experienced them, what do you imagine you might have missed?

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

