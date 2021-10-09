Quantcast

question of the weekend: what’s your favorite road-trip movie?

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Thelma and Louise Susan Sarandon Geena Davis

I’m on a little weekend road trip in Wales with my friend Shirley (and Nigel the Charity Pig), so I thought this would be a good thing to ask today:

What’s your favorite road-trip movie?

I want to assure you, dear readers, that Shirley and I have no intentions of replicating Thelma and Louise’s misadventures. We haven’t run into Brad Pitt (at least not yet), we left our guns at home, and we don’t even have a Cadillac convertible. This is our little rental car:

It’s cute, but it struggles to get up even slight inclines. There’s no way we’d have the power to [Thelma & Louise spoiler redacted].

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

Thelma and Louise Susan Sarandon Geena Davis
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap