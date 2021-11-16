loaded question: which streaming services do you have regular access to… and watch regularly?

Which streaming services do you have regular access to… and watch regularly? Do you feel like this covers most of your entertainment needs, or are you considering subscribing to others?

I’m very curious to hear what you all have to say about this, because the streaming environment has gotten a bit out of hand: there are so many services, and it would be absurd — and expensive! — to subscribe to all of them. I do wonder if a breaking point will be reached, at which stage there will have to be some consolidation.

At the moment, however, I have regular access to Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. (I’ll say, ahem, having b1lling addre$$es in more than one country makes things a little easier, certainly with a vee-p33-enn in the mix.) This seems like a lot to me, but some I have complimentary professional access to, and the ones I pay for are also for professional reasons (and hence are tax-deductible business expenses). But I bet there are some die-hard movie and TV fans who will have lots more, purely for fun.

