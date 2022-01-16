I’m guesting again on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes

Delighted to announce that I have made my second guest appearance on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes, on which hosts Roger Bell_West (RogerBW in comments here) and Nick Marsh discuss films considered masterpieces, typically ones that they have never seen before. I joined them to talk about the 1988 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner Cinema Paradiso. We mostly discuss the original international theatrical cut, but also talk a bit about the longer director’s cut.

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or at the Ribbon of Memes website.

I’ll also soon post a review of Cinema Paradiso in my Classic Film Virgin section… though that review will be only for my Patreon patrons and paid Substack subscribers. (I’ll also soon add a review to that section of the first Ribbon of Memes film I talked about, Paris, Texas.)