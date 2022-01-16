I’m guesting again on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Delighted to announce that I have made my second guest appearance on movie podcast Ribbon of Memes, on which hosts Roger Bell_West (RogerBW in comments here) and Nick Marsh discuss films considered masterpieces, typically ones that they have never seen before. I joined them to talk about the 1988 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner Cinema Paradiso. We mostly discuss the original international theatrical cut, but also talk a bit about the longer director’s cut.

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or at the Ribbon of Memes website.

I’ll also soon post a review of Cinema Paradiso in my Classic Film Virgin section… though that review will be only for my Patreon patrons and paid Substack subscribers. (I’ll also soon add a review to that section of the first Ribbon of Memes film I talked about, Paris, Texas.)

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap