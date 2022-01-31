loaded question: have you ever been so angry at a movie’s trailer that you wanted to sue the studio?

Have you ever been so angry at a movie’s trailer that you wanted to sue the studio?

This is not hypothetical. Two fans of actor Ana de Armas are outraged that they were “duped” into spending $3.99 — to be fair, $3.99 each — to rent the 2019 film Yesterday by her appearance in the trailer, even though her scenes had been cut from the final film. So outraged that they filed a lawsuit.

From Variety:

The suit accuses Universal of engaging in deceptive marketing, and seeks to recoup at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers.



“Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for ‘Yesterday,’ but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase,” the lawsuit states.

I mean, I wasn’t much of a fan of the movie, but to suggest that there was no value at all — not even $3.99’s worth — without de Armas is a stretch. (See one of de Armas’s deleted scenes at YouTube. It’s cute enough. But does it provide even $3.99’s worth of entertainment? When you can watch it for free on YouTube?)

But okay. If you can sue claiming “no value” over this, can you sue when all the funny bits are in the trailer? Can you sue if a piece of music you love is in the trailer but not in the movie? What about a trailer would get you so furious that you had to take legal action?

